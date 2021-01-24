Cauley-Stein is starting Saturday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 27-year-old operated as a reserve the last two games but reenters the lineup with Kristaps Porzingis (injury recovery) unavailable Saturday. Cauley-Stein should see extra run at center versus Houston with Porzingis and Dwight Powell (COVID-19 protocols inactive.

