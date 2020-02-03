Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Back to bench
Cauley-Stein will come off the bench Monday against the Pacers.
Cauley-Stein will return to a reserve role Monday with Kristaps Porzingis back in action after being rested over the weekend. The big man tallied seven points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 26 minutes during Saturday's win over the Hawks.
