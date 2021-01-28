Cauley-Stein had two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound in just three minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to Utah.

With a number of players returning to action and Kristaps Porzingis starting at center, Cauley-Stein shifted to the bench and was barely noticeable. He had a nice run of deep league value but it is clear his role is going to be minimized, at least in the short-term, and he can safely be ignored in most formats.