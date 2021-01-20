Cauley-Stein is coming off the bench Wednesday against the Pacers, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle is opting to go small against the Pacers, so Josh Green will start while Cauley-Stein comes off the bench. In six appearances off the pine this season, the center is averaging 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.7 minutes.

