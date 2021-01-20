Cauley-Stein is coming off the bench Wednesday against the Pacers, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.
Coach Rick Carlisle is opting to go small against the Pacers, so Josh Green will start while Cauley-Stein comes off the bench. In six appearances off the pine this season, the center is averaging 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.7 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: First double-double of season•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Mavericks-Pelicans postponed•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Produces 15 points in start•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Draws start vs. Rockets•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Limited role off bench so far•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Returns to Dallas•