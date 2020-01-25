Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Could miss Saturday
Cauley-Stein (not injury related) is at risk of missing Saturday's game against Utah as he continues to get up to speed with his new team, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Rick Carlisle wasn't sure if Cauley-Stein would be made available Saturday as the newly acquired center won't have had any practice opportunities with his new team at that point. In the event he's not cleared, Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic can be expected to see the lion's share of the available frontcourt minutes alongside Kristaps Porzingis.
More News
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Headed to Dallas•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fails to make field goal•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Adequate in second straight start•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Back in starting five•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Reduced role continues•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.