Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Could miss Saturday

Cauley-Stein (not injury related) is at risk of missing Saturday's game against Utah as he continues to get up to speed with his new team, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle wasn't sure if Cauley-Stein would be made available Saturday as the newly acquired center won't have had any practice opportunities with his new team at that point. In the event he's not cleared, Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic can be expected to see the lion's share of the available frontcourt minutes alongside Kristaps Porzingis.