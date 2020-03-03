Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Doesn't see floor Monday
Cauley-Stein (personal) went unused off the bench in Monday's 109-107 loss to the Bulls, despite rejoining the Mavericks in Chicago for the contest.
Cauley-Stein was back with the team following a nine-day leave of absence due to a death in his family, according to Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News. Given Cauley-Stein lack of recent practice time, it wasn't surprising that he didn't see any run in a close game, but the center won't necessarily be included in coach Rick Carlisle's rotation moving forward. Before leaving the team, Cauley-Stein went unused in the last game he was active for back on Feb. 21.
More News
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Will be available•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Considered probable•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Set to join team Monday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Remains away from team•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...