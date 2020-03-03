Cauley-Stein (personal) went unused off the bench in Monday's 109-107 loss to the Bulls, despite rejoining the Mavericks in Chicago for the contest.

Cauley-Stein was back with the team following a nine-day leave of absence due to a death in his family, according to Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News. Given Cauley-Stein lack of recent practice time, it wasn't surprising that he didn't see any run in a close game, but the center won't necessarily be included in coach Rick Carlisle's rotation moving forward. Before leaving the team, Cauley-Stein went unused in the last game he was active for back on Feb. 21.