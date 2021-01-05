Cauley-Stein is starting Monday's game against Houston, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Cauley-Stein will enter the starting five for the first time this season, booting Dwight Powell to the bench. The Kentucky product is averaging four points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.7 minutes over his first six contests.
