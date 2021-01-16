Cauley-Stein contributed 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's 112-109 loss to the Bucks.

With Dwight Powell out because of COVID-19 protocol, Cauley-Stein has logged 30 minutes now in back-to-back contests. In his five games since taking over as a starter, he is averaging 8.2 points and 9.6 rebounds over 26.6 minutes per game.