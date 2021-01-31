Cauley-Stein totaled 14 points (7-8 FG), nine rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 111-105 loss to the Suns.

Even though he fouled out, Cauley-Stein otherwise performed admirably in place of Kristaps Porzinigis, who was rested on Saturday. He came very close to a double-double and tacked four blocked shots to his totals, which was a season-high.