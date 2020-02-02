Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Grabs 10 boards as starter
Cauley-Stein finished with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 123-100 win over the Hawks.
Cauley-Stein looked productive in his first start of the season and ended just three points shy of what would've been his third double-double of the year. He only got the start due to Kristaps Porzingis' scheduled day off, however, meaning he should return to a bench role Monday at Indiana.
