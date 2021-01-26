Cauley-Stein recorded two points (0-3 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during the 117-113 loss to Denver on Monday.

Cauley-Stein has been extremely inconsistent this season and even when he starts, he is not producing enough. The center has only reached double-digits in points four times and in rebounds twice in all 16 appearances. That is under-performing to a tee and will not be close to consideration for the duration of this poor form.