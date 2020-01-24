Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Headed to Dallas

Cauley-Stein was traded from the Warriors to the Mavericks on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cauley-Stain will join a contending team in Dallas after spending nearly half the 2019-20 season with a young Golden State squad. The Kentucky product is expected to take the place of Dwight Powell, who was lost for the season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Dallas is sending Golden State a 2020 second-round pick.