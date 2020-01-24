Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Headed to Dallas
Cauley-Stein was traded from the Warriors to the Mavericks on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Cauley-Stain will join a contending team in Dallas after spending nearly half the 2019-20 season with a young Golden State squad. The Kentucky product is expected to take the place of Dwight Powell, who was lost for the season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Dallas is sending Golden State a 2020 second-round pick.
More News
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fails to make field goal•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Adequate in second straight start•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Back in starting five•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Reduced role continues•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Sticking on bench•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Retreats to bench•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.