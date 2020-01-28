Play

Cauley-Stein (coach's decision) didn't see the court during Monday's 107-97 win over the Thunder.

Cauley-Stein was expected to make his Dallas debut but his number was never called. It remains to be seen how involved Cauley-Stein will be, but the best case scenario is third big man behind Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber.

