Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Healthy scratch versus Thunder
Cauley-Stein (coach's decision) didn't see the court during Monday's 107-97 win over the Thunder.
Cauley-Stein was expected to make his Dallas debut but his number was never called. It remains to be seen how involved Cauley-Stein will be, but the best case scenario is third big man behind Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber.
More News
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: To make Dallas debut•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Could miss Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Headed to Dallas•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fails to make field goal•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Adequate in second straight start•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...