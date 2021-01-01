Cauley-Stein is averaging 4.0 points per game through the first four games of the season.

Cauley-Stein is shooting 54.5 percent from the field so far, but he's yet to play more than 18 minutes in a single game and, barring the Dec. 27 game against the Clippers where he registered nine points with six rebounds, his impact has been almost minimal. That shouldn't bode well for his upside going forward.