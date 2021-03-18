Cauley-Stein (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as out for Friday's game against Portland, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

It looks like the big man has landed in the league's health and safety protocols, so he'll probably be set for a multi-game absence. Cauley-Stein saw 12 minutes of action in Wednesday's win over the Clippers, finishing with four points, two boards and two blocks.