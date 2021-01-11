Cauley-Stein will not play Monday due to Dallas' game against the Pelicans being postponed as a result of the Mavericks having fewer than league-mandated eight players available, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The NBA has yet to announce a date for the game to be made up. At this time, it is also unclear whether Wednesday's Mavericks-Hornets matchup is also in jeopardy of being postponed.