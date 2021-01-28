Cauley-Stein will come off the bench Wednesday against the Jazz, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 27-year-old started the last two games but will return to the bench with Josh Richardson and Dorian Finney-Smith clear of the COVID-19 protocols. Kristaps Porzingis will start at center Wednesday for Dallas.
