Cauley-Stein is out for personal reasons Saturday against the Hawks.

The Mavericks will be short-handed Saturday across nearly every position. With Cauley-Stein and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out in the frontcourt, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Boban Majanovic could be in for extended run.

