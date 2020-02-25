Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out Monday
Cauley-Stein (personal) won't play Monday against the Timberwolves.
Cauley-Stein is set to miss his third straight matchup due to a personal matter. His next chance to return comes Wednesday in San Antonio.
