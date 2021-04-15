Cauley-Stein (coach's decision) didn't play Wednesday in the Mavericks' 114-113 win over the Grizzlies.

Cauley-Stein has been available for each of the Mavericks' three games since clearing the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol last weekend, but he appears to have fallen out of head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation following a three-week absence. He's only made one 10-minute cameo in his first three games back, as he's failed to leave the bench in closely-decided games Sunday and Wednesday. Dwight Powell appears to be locked in as the main backup at center to Kristaps Porzingis.