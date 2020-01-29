Cauley-Stein finished with four points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 loss to the Suns.

Cauley-Stein made his debut for the Mavericks, notching just four points in the loss. It appears he is going to be brought along slowly and a sizeable role seems unlikely at this point. His upside is capped even in starters minutes and so he isn't really a player to target in competitive leagues.