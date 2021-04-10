Cauley-Stein (COVID-19 protocols) is probable for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cauley-Stein has been in protocols since March 19, so we shouldn't be surprised if his minutes are limited as he's eased back into the rotation. This season, he's averaged 5.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 17.1 minutes.
