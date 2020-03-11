Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Probable Wednesday
Cauley-Stein (illness) is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets.
After a one-game absence, Cauley-Stein will likely be back in the mix. With Kristaps Porzingis (rest) sitting out, Cauley-Stein could see an expanded role along with Maxi Kleber.
