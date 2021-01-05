Cauley-Stein posted 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Monday's 113-100 win over the Rockets.

Cauley-Stein drew the hear ahead of Dwight Powell and performed admirably in the win. The center position will be the missing piece for Dallas until Kristaps Porzingis returns to action, and both Cauley-Stein and Powell should continue to share minutes at the position. It's worth noting that Cauley-Stein's performance marked the best performance at the position so far this season.