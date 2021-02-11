Cauley-Stein had 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 FT) and six rebounds in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 118-117 win over the Hawks.

The 27-year-old didn't play as a coach's decision in each of the previous two games, but he had a huge effort off the bench Wednesday for the Mavs. It appears coach Rick Carlisle could go with the hot hand between Cauley-Stein and Dwight Powell for the reserve minutes at center, so playing time may be inconsistent.