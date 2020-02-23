Cauley-Stein (personal) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After missing the last two games due to personal reasons, Cauley-Stein is now in jeopardy of missing a third straight contest Monday. Look for Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Boban Majanovic to see slight upticks in minutes if the big man does not suit up.