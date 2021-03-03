Cauley-Stein (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
The 27-year-old suffered a right thumb sprain during Monday's matchup with Orlando, leaving his availability in question for Wednesday's contest. Cauley-Stein was averaging 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 18.7 minutes off the bench over the previous seven games before sustaining the injury.
