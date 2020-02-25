Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable Wednesday
Cauley-Stein (personal) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs.
Cauley-Stein has missed three straight matchups due to personal reasons, but he may be able to return Wednesday. More information may arrive following the Mavericks' morning shootaround.
