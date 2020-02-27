Cauley-Stein will miss at least the next three games while tending to a personal issue, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

According to coach Rick Carlisle, Cauley-Stein will remain away from the team until at least early next week. This safely rules him out for the following three contests but could extend beyond depending on Cauley-Stein's needs. Look for an update to come early next week clarifying the 25-year-old's availability for next Monday's tilt with Chicago.