Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Remains away from team
Cauley-Stein will miss at least the next three games while tending to a personal issue, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
According to coach Rick Carlisle, Cauley-Stein will remain away from the team until at least early next week. This safely rules him out for the following three contests but could extend beyond depending on Cauley-Stein's needs. Look for an update to come early next week clarifying the 25-year-old's availability for next Monday's tilt with Chicago.
More News
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable for Monday's contest•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out for personal reasons•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Starting Saturday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...