Cauley-Stein (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Monday against Oklahoma City, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cauley-Stein will miss his sixth game in a row while in the league's health and safety protocols. There's currently not a timetable as to when the 27-year-old center could return.
More News
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Remains out Friday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Listed out Friday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Will play Wednesday•