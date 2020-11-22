Cauley-Stein agreed Sunday with the Mavericks on a two-year, $8.2 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cauley-Stein wasn't a primary target for Dallas in free agency, but the Mavericks became more interested in re-signing him after losing ground in the Marc Gasol sweepstakes. According to Charania, the second year of Cauley-Stein's deal is a team option, so Dallas could move on from him at minimal cost heading into 2021-22. At least to begin the upcoming season, Cauley-Stein could factor prominently into the Mavs' rotation, as the team may be without its top two centers on the depth chart in Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Dwight Powell (Achilles). Before he opted out of joining Dallas for the 2019-20 season restart in Orlando this summer, Cauley-Stein had largely been an afterthought for head coach Rick Carlisle. After being acquired from the Warriors in late January, Cauley-Stein appeared in 13 games for Dallas, averaging 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per contest.