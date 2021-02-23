Cauley-Stein registered four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 21 minutes Monday against Memphis.
Cauley-Stein put together a modest performance off the bench, producing in a number of categories for the Mavs. However, he's struggled to score with consistency, finishing in double digits in just two of his last 13 matchups.
More News
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Puts up 14 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Back in bench role•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fouls out in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Starting in place of Porzingis•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Barely visible in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Moves back to bench•