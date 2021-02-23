Cauley-Stein registered four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 21 minutes Monday against Memphis.

Cauley-Stein put together a modest performance off the bench, producing in a number of categories for the Mavs. However, he's struggled to score with consistency, finishing in double digits in just two of his last 13 matchups.

More News