Coach Rick Carlisle said Cauley-Stein (personal) is scheduled to rejoin the Mavericks in Chicago in advance of Monday's game against the Bulls, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cauley-Stein won't be available for a sixth straight game Sunday against the Timberwolves, the last five of those being the result of the personal matter. The first of the absences came in the Mavs' first game out of the All-Star break Feb. 21 in Orlando, when he simply went unused off the bench in a coach's decision. Though Cauley-Stein will likely dress Monday, he may not be included in Carlisle's rotation, especially after he hasn't even practiced with the team over the past week.