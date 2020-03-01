Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Set to join team Monday
Coach Rick Carlisle said Cauley-Stein (personal) is scheduled to rejoin the Mavericks in Chicago in advance of Monday's game against the Bulls, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cauley-Stein won't be available for a sixth straight game Sunday against the Timberwolves, the last five of those being the result of the personal matter. The first of the absences came in the Mavs' first game out of the All-Star break Feb. 21 in Orlando, when he simply went unused off the bench in a coach's decision. Though Cauley-Stein will likely dress Monday, he may not be included in Carlisle's rotation, especially after he hasn't even practiced with the team over the past week.
More News
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Remains away from team•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable for Monday's contest•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out for personal reasons•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Back to bench•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...