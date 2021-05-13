Cauley-Stein will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) rejoining the starting five, Cauley-Stein will return to his usual bench role after starting the previous five games. He's averaging 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game this season.