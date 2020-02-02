Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Starting Saturday
Cauley-Stein will make his first start for the Mavericks on Saturday against the Hawks.
With Kristaps Porzingis (rest) out, Cauley-Stein will draw the start at center. In his first two games with Dallas, he totaled six points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 23 minutes.
