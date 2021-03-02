Cauley-Stein is questionable to return to Monday's game against Orlando due to a sprained thumb.e
Cauley-Stein appeared to suffer the injury during the first half, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return to the contest. Dwight Powell and James Johnson could see additional minutes if the Kentucky product remains on the bench for the remainder of the clash.
