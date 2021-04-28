Cauley-Stein finished Tuesday's 133-103 win over the Warriors with six points (3-4 FG), five rebounds and two blocked shots over 23 minutes.

The big man exceeded 20 minutes for the second straight contest, though he hasn't reached double-figure scoring in either of those games. His contributions have primarily come on the boards and on defense this season. He is averaging 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 17.3 minutes per contest.