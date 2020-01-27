Cauley-Stein (not injury related) will be available for Monday's game against Oklahoma City, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

The Mavs have yet to reveal if Cauley-Stein will start Monday's clash, though it'll be the first time he steps onto the court with his new team. He averaged 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his first 41 games of the season with Golden State.