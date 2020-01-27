Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: To make Dallas debut
Cauley-Stein (not injury related) will be available for Monday's game against Oklahoma City, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
The Mavs have yet to reveal if Cauley-Stein will start Monday's clash, though it'll be the first time he steps onto the court with his new team. He averaged 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his first 41 games of the season with Golden State.
More News
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Could miss Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Headed to Dallas•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fails to make field goal•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Adequate in second straight start•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Back in starting five•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...