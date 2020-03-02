Cauley-Stein (personal) will be available for Monday's game against the Bulls, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Cauley-Stein had been away from the team due to a personal issue, but he was at shootaround and will dress for Monday's contest. However, it's unclear how much he'll be involved, even on a night when the Mavs will rest Kristaps Porzingis.