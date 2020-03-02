Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Will be available
Cauley-Stein (personal) will be available for Monday's game against the Bulls, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Cauley-Stein had been away from the team due to a personal issue, but he was at shootaround and will dress for Monday's contest. However, it's unclear how much he'll be involved, even on a night when the Mavs will rest Kristaps Porzingis.
More News
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Considered probable•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Set to join team Monday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Remains away from team•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable for Monday's contest•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...