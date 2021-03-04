Cauley-Stein (thumb) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
After injuring his thumb Monday against Orlando, Cauley-Stein is apparently feeling ok and will be available Wednesday against Oklahoma City. He's averaging 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season and should continue to spell Kristaps Porzingis off the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Won't return•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Suffers thumb sprain•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Secures six boards•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Puts up 14 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Back in bench role•