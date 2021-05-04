Cauley-Stein will start Tuesday's game against the Heat, Mavs play-by-play man Mark Followill reports.

The big man will get the nod at center with both Maxi Kleber (Achilles) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) sidelined. Kleber has already been ruled out for multiple games, and with Porzingis' longer-term status also in jeopardy, Cauley-Stein could be set for an increased role over the next few contests.