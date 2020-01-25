Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Won't play Saturday

Cauley-Stein (not injury related) will not be available Saturday against the Jazz.

Cauley-Stein was only just acquired in a trade from the Warriors on Friday and has yet to link up with his new team. Whether he's ready to play Monday in Oklahoma City remains to be seen. Expect Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic to handle the frontcourt minutes next to Kristaps Porzingis in Saturday's game.