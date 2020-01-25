Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Won't play Saturday
Cauley-Stein (not injury related) will not be available Saturday against the Jazz.
Cauley-Stein was only just acquired in a trade from the Warriors on Friday and has yet to link up with his new team. Whether he's ready to play Monday in Oklahoma City remains to be seen. Expect Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic to handle the frontcourt minutes next to Kristaps Porzingis in Saturday's game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Could miss Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Headed to Dallas•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fails to make field goal•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Adequate in second straight start•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Back in starting five•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Reduced role continues•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.