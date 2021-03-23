Cayley-Stein (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Wednesday against Minnesota, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cauley-Stein will be sidelined for the third game in a row while in the league's health and safety protocols. His next chance of returning will come Friday against the Pacers.
