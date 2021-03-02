Cauley-Stein has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Orlando.
Cauley-Stein will remain on the bench for the remainder of the matchup after suffering a sprained thumb. He'll be considered day-to-day until the team discloses more information on the injury.
More News
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Suffers thumb sprain•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Secures six boards•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Puts up 14 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Back in bench role•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fouls out in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Starting in place of Porzingis•