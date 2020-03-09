Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Won't travel to San Antonio
Cauley-Stein (illness) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Cauley-Stein picked up an illness Monday morning and will not make the trip to San Antonio. The hope is that he'll return to availability for Wednesday night's home matchup against Denver.
