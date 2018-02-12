Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Back in starting five Sunday

Ferrell will start in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

With J.J. Barea being held out to rest Sunday, Ferrell will start in the backcourt alongside rookie Dennis Smith. Ferrell typically place a decent minutes load off the bench anyway, but given that Dallas will be light on backcourt depth in Barea's absence Sunday, he should be in line for a heavier dosage than normal against the Rockets.