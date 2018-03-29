Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Bench-leading scoring total Wednesday
Ferrell poured in 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added three assists and two rebounds across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 103-93 loss to the Lakers.
Ferrell has now scored in double digits in seven of the last eight games, as he continues to see a steady role on the second unit. He's been able to power through some recent shooting struggles with sheer volume, as the second-year guard has put up double-digit shot attempts in seven straight contests. Given his seemingly secure allotment of minutes and high usage, he remains a viable option in deeper formats and as a DFS play during the stretch run.
