Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Collects 22 points Wednesday
Ferrell dropped 22 points (7-10 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 115-11 victory over the Hornets.
A late addition to the starting five, Ferrell did not hold back from three, attempting all ten of his shots from behind the arc and hitting a ridiculous 70 percent of them. He was obviously playing to prove himself Wednesday, and he did more than just that and was awarded 36 minutes for his great shooting. The question remains whether Ferrell will stick in the starting lineup and continue to see similar opportunities like Wednesday's game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Late addition to starting five•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 13 points in 31 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads team with 23 points off the bench•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Set to return to bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Near double-double in win•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Enters starting five Friday•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...