Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Collects 22 points Wednesday

Ferrell dropped 22 points (7-10 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 115-11 victory over the Hornets.

A late addition to the starting five, Ferrell did not hold back from three, attempting all ten of his shots from behind the arc and hitting a ridiculous 70 percent of them. He was obviously playing to prove himself Wednesday, and he did more than just that and was awarded 36 minutes for his great shooting. The question remains whether Ferrell will stick in the starting lineup and continue to see similar opportunities like Wednesday's game.