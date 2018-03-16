Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Coming off bench Friday
Ferrell will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Raptors, as Dorian Finney-Smith will draw the start at shooting guard and Dwight Powell will start at power forward.
It appears coach Rick Carlisle likes Finney-Smith in the starting five when he's available, pushing Ferrell to the bench. That said, Ferrell should still trend near sixth-man minutes.
