Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Coming off bench Friday

Ferrell will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Raptors, as Dorian Finney-Smith will draw the start at shooting guard and Dwight Powell will start at power forward.

It appears coach Rick Carlisle likes Finney-Smith in the starting five when he's available, pushing Ferrell to the bench. That said, Ferrell should still trend near sixth-man minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories