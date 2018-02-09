Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Coming off bench Thursday

Ferrell will come off the bench Thursday against the Warriors.

Ferrell is replaced by J.J. Barea in the starting lineup Thursday, who is logging just his second start of the season. Ferrell is coming off a tough shooting performance against the Clippers in which he recorded nine points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes.

